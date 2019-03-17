|
MOORE, SC- Susan Lee Rimel, 72, of Moore, SC, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home. Born August 16, 1946, in Montgomery, PA, she was the daughter of Edward and Ruth Ostrowski of Pennsylvania and widow of Guy H. Rimel (1997).
Susan was a constant, life-long reader who was renowned for her exactness in all things, and her forthright opinion. Her clever and caustic wit and steady kindness evoked trust and respect, and led to meaningful relationships with all who crossed her path.
Interesting fact: There is no documented record of her ever having misspelled a word. She is admired and loved.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Jack Guido of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Guy and Denise of Spartanburg, David and Tierney of Duncan, and Roy and Phyllis of Pauline; grandchildren, Shane, Kassie, and Presley; and brothers, Guy and Clark Ostrowski, both of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1:00-4:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the home.
