Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Rimel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Lee Rimel


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Lee Rimel Obituary
MOORE, SC- Susan Lee Rimel, 72, of Moore, SC, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home. Born August 16, 1946, in Montgomery, PA, she was the daughter of Edward and Ruth Ostrowski of Pennsylvania and widow of Guy H. Rimel (1997).
Susan was a constant, life-long reader who was renowned for her exactness in all things, and her forthright opinion. Her clever and caustic wit and steady kindness evoked trust and respect, and led to meaningful relationships with all who crossed her path.
Interesting fact: There is no documented record of her ever having misspelled a word. She is admired and loved.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Jack Guido of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Guy and Denise of Spartanburg, David and Tierney of Duncan, and Roy and Phyllis of Pauline; grandchildren, Shane, Kassie, and Presley; and brothers, Guy and Clark Ostrowski, both of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1:00-4:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.