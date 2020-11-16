SPARTANBURG, SC- Susan Craig Murphy, 78, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a lengthy period of declining health. She was the wife of John R. Murphy.
Susan was born February 28, 1942 in Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Moore Craig and Lena Jones Craig. Susan grew up in Spartanburg at Cragmoor, her beloved family home near Moore. Susan was a descendant of the Moore family that built Walnut Grove and other homes in the area on King's Grant land from King George III, given in 1763.
She loved history and was a longtime member of the Spartanburg Town Committee of the Colonial Dames of America and the Battle of Cowpens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and kindergarten in the church's Weekday School for many years. Susan also taught at Jessie Boyd and Chapman Elementary. She loved teaching and was a positive influence on many young lives. Susan graduated from Converse College in 1964 and remained an ardent supporter. She served several terms on the college's board of visitors. Susan belonged to The Book Club, Talisman Garden Club and The Assembly.
Susan loved being out-of-doors with John and her sons. She never missed any of her sons' cross country meets. She enjoyed many family outings in the mountains. She loved spending time with her family at Edisto. Most importantly, Susan was a gracious, caring person, a lady, who was beloved by all who knew her. She was dedicated to her family in every way, unsurpassed as a mother and a wife.
Susan is survived by her husband John, her son John Ramsey Murphy Jr. and wife Quinn and their children Lark and Willa John, her son Thomas Craig Murphy and his partner Julia and their children Louis and Nora, and her brother Thomas Moore Craig.
A private family memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Burial will be immediately afterwards at Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, and will be open for attendance with COVID precautions.
Memorials may be made to: Walnut Grove Fund 00017, Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the Purnell Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street,
Spartanburg, SC 29302.
