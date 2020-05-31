May 28, 1947-May 24, 2020
Susan Bagg Nolder "Susy" was born on May 28, 1947, in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Growing up in Holyoke, she was an active part of her community and fostered relationships which she carried throughout her life. She met and married George, and began their family in Rockland, Massachusetts. In 1980, they, along with their two daughters, were transferred to Mt. Holly, New Jersey. Here, she spent her summers perfecting her tennis game and organizing social functions at Westwood Swim Club. She worked part time at Danziezen and Quigley and cherished her time there. Susy brought positivity and zest for life wherever she went and whatever she did. It did not matter if you were someone she just met or an old acquaintance, she had a gift for making those in her presence feel an immediate bond; especially, when she laughed. After years in Mt. Holly, she and George moved to Landenberg, Pennsylvania to be closer to George's work. Once again, she fostered new friendships while hosting neighborhood parties. Once you were a friend of Susy's, you were her friend for life. Her final years were spent in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This "Yankee" brought her love of cooking and entertaining and once again formed a lifelong bond with her neighbors.
Unfortunately, these past seventeen months brought about several debilitating illnesses. Susy was not able to travel to see her family and friends, yet she always remained positive while she maintained long distance connections with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Susy passed in her sleep on Saturday, May 24, 2020.
Susy leaves behind her husband George, daughter Marguerite (Maggie) and husband John Schulze, and their two children-Gavin and Margaret (Greta), daughter Sally and husband Adam Audette, and their two daughters-Lilly and Allison, her oldest sister Marion (Marnie) and her husband William (Bill) Dassler, as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and relatives.
Susy loved and lived life to the fullest and instilled that love in her children and grandchildren. Whether you were her family, a friend, or the cashier at her local grocery store, Susy made you feel loved. Susy was the life of the party, had flawless dance moves, and had an unforgettable laugh. We were all blessed to have known her.
Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, no services are being held at this time. However, a celebration of life later this summer will occur in Vermont. Details will follow.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, Mays Landing, New Jersey, 08330, or Cascades Academy, Tumalo, Oregon, 97703.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2020.