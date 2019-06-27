|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Susan P. Coakley, 75, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home. Born September 12, 1943, in San Francisco, CA, she was the daughter of the late Willis Marshall Parrish III and Lillian Nunnally Parrish.
Mrs. Coakley earned her MA in Education from Converse College and retired from teaching at E. P. Todd Elementary School. A loving wife and mother, she also loved being a Nana to her grandchildren and traveling home to Richmond, VA as well as many other places. She was a master gardener and member of Second Presbyterian Church and the church choir.
Survivors include her husband, John Samuel Coakley; children, John Parrish Coakley of Spartanburg, SC, Mary Claire Tillotson (Donald) of Libertyville, IL, and Andrew Christian Coakley (Kate) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Sam, Grayson, August, Solomon, and Belle; and sister, Claire Wright of Richmond, VA.
Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, July 1, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church, 238 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29303, by The Rev. Jason Moore. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
