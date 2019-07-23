|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sybil Burnett Truesdale, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Hospice of Cleveland County, Shelby, NC. Born March 22, 1932, in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Farris Burnett and Evie Grace Covil Burnett and widow of William L. Truesdale. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her children, Linda Truesdale Page (Carroll) of Boiling Springs, NC, and Kenneth "Kenny" Roy Truesdale (Teresa) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Adam Page (Ashley) of Kingsport, TN, Andrew Page (Laura) and Aaron Page, both of Boiling Springs, NC, Daniel Poulos (Holly) of Tuckahoe, NY, and Luke Truesdale of Boiling Springs, SC; great-grandchildren, Thomas Lee Fulgham of Spartanburg, SC, Brianna Turner of Myrtle Beach, SC, Karlie Page of Shelby, NC, Austin Page and Alex Page, both of Kingsport, TN, Harrison Poulos and Eloise Poulos, both of Tuckahoe, NY; one great-great-granddaughter, Sabrina Fulgham of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Merita Burnett Wall of Boiling Springs, SC; and brother, Warren Burnett of Lexington, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her children, Melanie Truesdale Pressley, Timothy Wayne Truesdale, and an infant son; granddaughter, Shannon Pressley Fulgham; and brother, Walter Farris Burnett, Jr.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:30 PM Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by her son-in-law, The Rev. Dr. Carroll Page and The Rev. Marcus McGill. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 23, 2019