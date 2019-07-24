|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sybil Jacqueline Hall Thomas, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. Born September 29, 1928, in Greer, SC, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Kate Bennett Hall and widow of Eugene Lamar Thomas.
Mrs. Thomas was a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg and was very involved in Foster Care in Spartanburg County. She was formerly employed with Little People Day Care and as a nanny for the Trish and John Fort family. A graduate of Spartanburg High School, she also attended Spartanburg Beauty College.
Survivors include her daughters, Beth Thomas McKay (Thomas) of Hilton Head, SC, Deborah Eugene Thomas Valentin (Nicholas) of Glasgow Scotland United Kingdom, Jacqueline Faye Thomas Strickland (Dr. Al) of St. Helena Island, SC, and Jane Thomas Crook (Jim) of Roebuck, SC; five grandchildren, Matthew Wood, Beth Ogle, Jacqulyn Cleveland, Andrew Bailey, and Sarajane Bailey; four great-grandchildren, Kason Wood, Landon Thomas Bailey, Addison Cleveland, and Gavin Cleveland; and her beloved Jack Russel, Sugarbaby.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019