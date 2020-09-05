CAMPOBELLO- Sybil Marie Fain, 73, of Campobello passed away on September 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Earl Edward and Connie Myrtle Waldrop Fain.
She was a School Librarian with a doctorate in Library Science in Mecklenburg County Schools and was a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Durham; her sister in law, Geraldine Fain, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
