Sybil Marie Fain
CAMPOBELLO- Sybil Marie Fain, 73, of Campobello passed away on September 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Earl Edward and Connie Myrtle Waldrop Fain.
She was a School Librarian with a doctorate in Library Science in Mecklenburg County Schools and was a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Durham; her sister in law, Geraldine Fain, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
