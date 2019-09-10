|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Syble McCraw Jolley, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 peacefully at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Born July 8, 1937, in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Burton and Rose Lee Allison McCraw.
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Jolley was a graduate of Cowpens High School and Robinson Business College. She was retired from Wachovia Bank after 40 years of service, was a member of Country Time Dance Club for 12 years and a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bill Jolley of the home; daughter-in-law, Gretchen Jolley of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Megan E. Jolley of Pendleton, SC and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Phillip M. Jolley.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by the Rev. Rich Lancaster. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Hospice Association, 1000 Center Point Rd., Columbia, SC 29210.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019