|
|
CHESNEE- Mrs. Sylvia Elaine Arrowood McCraw, 64, of Chesnee passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg County, she was the wife of Joe William "Bill" McCraw of the home and the daughter of the late William and Bonnie Hutchins Arrowood. She was a member of Peach Valley Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Diana Wyatt and Chandra Wyatt, both of Chesnee; one son, Max Wyatt, Jr. of Chesnee; one sister, Judy McCullough of Boiling Springs; and seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Hayes and one brother Michael Arrowood.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Springhill Memorial
Gardens with the Rev. Ron Gaddy and Diana Wyatt officiating. Interment will follow.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
The family will be at the residence.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019