Sylvia J. Kelly,70, of 337 Ammons Rd, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on, September 23, 2020, at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center of Spartanburg, S.C.
A native of Spartanburg, Ms. Kelly was the daughter of the late Clifford and Nancy Boyd.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters; Carla Kelly and Cynthia Kelly of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sisters, Kathy Boyd and Wanda Gibbs of Spartanburg; two brothers, Clifford Boyd Jr. and Larry Boyd of Spartanburg, S.C.; seven grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home.
