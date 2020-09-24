Sylvia J. Kelly,70, of 337 Ammons Rd, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on, September 23, 2020, at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center of Spartanburg, S.C.A native of Spartanburg, Ms. Kelly was the daughter of the late Clifford and Nancy Boyd.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters; Carla Kelly and Cynthia Kelly of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sisters, Kathy Boyd and Wanda Gibbs of Spartanburg; two brothers, Clifford Boyd Jr. and Larry Boyd of Spartanburg, S.C.; seven grandchildren, and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME