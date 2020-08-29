Mrs. Sylvia Nash Lewis was born on March 27, 1932 and departed this life on August 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Moses and Marie Brewton Nash.

Mrs. Lewis was a member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church in Roebuck, SC. She joined at the age of seven and was a faithful member until her death.

Mrs. Lewis was a teacher for Spartanburg District 6 and 7 with thirty years of service.

She was a member and secretary of Roberta Liberty No. 133, Order of the Eastern Star. Sylvia was the co-founder and secretary of the Community Sympathy Club for sixty-eight years. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho, Xi Sigma Chapter and Spartanburg Union Mutual Benefit Societies, No. 8. She was also a member and secretary for the Foster Chapel Humane Society.

Mrs. Sylvia Nash Lewis was predeceased by: her husband, Lonnie Lewis of Columbus, GA; a son, Ronnie Samuels Lewis; two brothers, George Nash and Otis Nash; a sister-in-law, Callie Nash; and a daughter-in-law, Shirley Lewis.

She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories to: her son, Johnny Lewis; two brothers, Deacon Joe (Ruthie) Nash and Earl Nash both of Roebuck, SC; her four grandchildren, Craig (Tammy) Miller, Jermaine (Sha Meka) Miller, Latasha Maria Lewis, Johnny Lewis, Jr. all of Spartanburg, SC; her five great grandchildren, Cyrus, Jalen, Cierra, Jordan and Corrine Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of the Life of Sylvia Nash Lewis will be held graveside on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Foster Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2800 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC.

