|
|
Mr. Talmadge Reginald "Reggie" Stewart, 70, formerly of Staten Island, NY, entered eternal rest on April 1, 2020 in Charlotte, NC, after an extended illness.
Reggie was born in New York, NY on September 23, 1949 as the second son of the late Edward C. Stewart, Sr. and the late Councilwomen Johnnye Code Stewart. He graduated from Carver High School, Spartanburg, SC in 1967 and went on to earn a Degree in Psychology from Morehouse College, Atlanta GA in 1971.
Reggie being equipped with a psychology degree from Morehouse College, began his professional career in Human Services, with the New York State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities in 1973. During Reggie's 37-year career, he mastered and excelled in the development and provision of clinical and technical training programs and services for the Staten Island Developmental Services Office. Reggie's warm, personal and professional personality combined with his clinical skills, was heralded by all those that had the benefit of being trained by him. Many of his training models are used in current staff training programs for those working in the profession of developmental disabilities.
In addition to attaining the title of Sr. Staff Training Director for the region, he was also a professional photographer, in which many of his classic slides and photos have been exhibited in many professional journals and exhibits. Reggie served as the Editor for the Staten Island Developmental Services Office Newsletter for many years. Reggie also enjoyed watching movies, soap operas, solving trivia questions, collecting memorabilia and spending time performing community service with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. as a member for almost 50 years. Reggie retired in 2010 to a life of leisure and enjoying family and friends.
Reggie regularly attended Men's Bible Study Class at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Sunday Services at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, both in Charlotte, NC. When he lived in Staten Island, NY, he served as a longtime Usher at his home church. Reggie appreciated and loved his family and friends, and everyone loved him. He left too soon and will be greatly missed by all.
Reggie is lovingly remembered by: his brothers, Edward C. Stewart Jr. (Dr. Lucretia) of McDonough, GA, Karl D. Stewart of Spartanburg SC; his sister, Karla D. Stewart-Tyson (Rev. Harry) of Charlotte, NC; his two other brothers from another mother; his cousin, Marvin L. Colson of Coram, NY; his longtime friend, Chester Lewis of Staten Island, NY; and a host of loving nieces, cousins and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Talmadge Reginald "Reggie" Stewart will be held Graveside on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Harry L. Tyson will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2020