Spartanburg, SC- Tammy West Wright Goens, 56, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Born April 12, 1963 in Roebuck, SC, Tammy was a daughter of Nancy Greene West and the late TJ West. She was employed for 28 years with Pinnacle Coating & Converting and a member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her mother, Tammy is survived by her sons, Josh Wright (Jessica) and Tyler Wright of Roebuck, SC; a daughter, Abbey Wright of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Olivia and Charlie Kate Humphries, Troy, Case, and Bennett Wright; and a brother, Steve West (Tena) of Lyman, SC.
She was predeceased by her sister, Chena West.
Memorial services will be held Friday, February 21st, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020