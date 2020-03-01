|
Funeral Services will be held 2 pm, March 3, 2020 at E. L. Collins Funeral Chapel for Ms. Tarmarra Devon Payden. A native of Spartanburg, Ms. Payden was the daughter of Mr. Ronnie L. Payden and Ms. Scottie L. Werts. In addition to her parents, Tarmarra is survived by her children, Learneal and Lonnisha Payden; brother, Rodney Q. Payden; stepmother, Tonya Payden; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
E. L. Collins Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020