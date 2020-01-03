Home

Tasha Diane Bailey

Tasha Diane Bailey Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Tasha Diane Bailey, 37, passed from this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Tasha was born in Spartanburg a daughter Jeffrey Dean Bailey and the late Renee Foster.
Survivors include her father Jeff Bailey, a step-father Terry Foster, five children; Alexis McGlothlin (Josh), Abby Simmons, Michael Simmons, Bryson Simmons, Jaden Simmons, a sister Jessica McCarson (John), a brother Trent Bailey (Renae), and grandparents Eber and Mildred Bailey.
A memorial service will be held 1 PM Monday, January 6, 2020 at West Spartanburg Baptist Church, 431 Silver Lake Road, Duncan, South Carolina 29334 officiated by Pastor Trey Hawkins.
Flowers can be recieved at the church address the day of after 11:00 AM.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
