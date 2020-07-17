Funeral services for Tawana Cooper Booker will be held 2 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church with burial in Lincoln Memorial Gardens. A native of Hemingway, SC, she was the wife of Steve Booker and the daughter of Lucy Ann Cooper, the late Anderson Cooper and Janie B. Cooper and John L. Cyrus. She was a 1986 graduate of Dorman High School. She attended Claflin University. She was a member of Silver Hill Memorial UMC and an employee of SCSD #6 Transportation Department. She is survived by her husband; one daughter, Christina Booker; and two granddaughters, Teigan Moseley and Nylah Moseley. The family will receive friends at 1549 Old Anderson Mill Rd., Moore, SC.

