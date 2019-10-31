|
|
UNION, SC- Mr. Ted Alton Trantham, 84 of Union passed away after a brief illness on Monday October 28, at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Mr. Trantham was born October 12, 1935 to Clayton and Ethel Ashe Trantham and is survived by sisters Edith Annette Phillips of Union and Barbara Jean Sanders of Palm Harbor, Florida. After graduating from Union High School in 1955 Ted attended Spartanburg Methodist College and then served in the US Army, later serving in the Merchant Marines. In the 1960's Ted began a lifelong career as an antique dealer and auctioneer operating International Galleries in Charlotte, NC and later Beltline Auction in Union. He currently owned and operated Second Hand City in Union. His unique life career rewarded Ted with a life enriched with colorful experiences. Gregarious and outgoing, he was a gifted storyteller who will be sorely missed.
Also surviving are nephews, Captain Charles Scott Williams of Kingwood, Texas, and Michael David Phillips of Charlotte, NC; nieces Lorinda Jean Robins of Union, Jimmie Lynne Boswell of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Doctor Diana Lynne Phillips, of Wintegarden, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will be at Union Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Scott Williams, Michael Phillips, Larry Rice, Melvin Lott, Joel Kaufman, and Jeff Trantham. Honorary pallbearer, Daniel Hovis.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Friday at the chapel prior to the services.
The family will be at the home of his sister, Annette Phillips, 302 W. South St., Union.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019