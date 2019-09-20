|
|
INMAN, SC- Ted Bishop Hammett, 90, of Inman, SC, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Ted was born in Inman, SC on March 4, 1929, a son of the late Sunie (Hall) Hammett and Archie Kiefer Hammett. He was the husband of Juanita (Pulley) Hammett having celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Ted was a class of 1951 graduate of Clemson University. He retired from Burlington Industries where he worked as manager and also worked in Ireland as a start - up manager for Burlington Industries. He was a member of the Inman Rotary where he served as Past District Governor, volunteered with the International Service Corp and was owner of Hammett's Blueberry Farm. Mr Hammett was a member of Inman First Baptist Church where he served on the Finance Committee and as Deacon.
In addition to his wife, Ted is survived by two daughters, Caroline Ramantanin and husband Petro, of Inman; Teresa Dupree, of Columbia, SC; a son,Ted B Hammett, II and wife Jayne, of Lexington, SC, his sister-in-law, Barbara Hammett of Spartanburg, 8 grandchildren, Bennett Hammett, Leanna Dupree, Rebecca Dupree Matricciano (Mick), Marlys Dupree, McClain Dupree, Georgia Dupree, Thomas Ramantanin (Melissa), Caroline Ramantanin Burnett (Eric), 4 great, grandchildren, Allyson Jane Hammett, Caroline Paige Hammett, Cecilia Matricciano and Charlotte Ramantanin. He was predeceased by 4 sisters, Louise Matthews, Elna Hammett, Helen Cullen, Margaret New, 4 brothers, Harold, Earl, Wilbur and Robert Hammett.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM in the Atrium of Inman First Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 22nd at Inman First Baptist Church with Dr Paul Moore officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman First Baptist Church, 14 N Howard Street, Inman, SC 29349Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019