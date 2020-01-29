|
PACOLET, SC- Mr. Ted Eugene Mosier, age 67, of 231 Poplar St., Pacolet, widower of Nancy Minor Mosier, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Mosier was born in Kannapolis, NC, March 26, 1952, a son of the late Ted E. Mosier, Sr. and Dorothy Knighten Mosier Caldwell. He was a graduate of Pacolet High School and retired from Timken Co. Mr. Mosier enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Mr. Mosier was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Laura M. Tessnear and husband Todd of Pacolet; two sisters, Brenda Moore of Boiling Springs and Patricia Sumner and husband Nathan of Jonesville; one brother, Rickie Mosier of Pacolet; four grandchildren, Josh Tessnear and wife Sheri, Heather Morgan, Kassidy Tessnear and Noah Tessnear and three great-grandchildren: Jacob and Avery Tessnear and Bowen Morgan.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Nathan Sumner. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Friday at the chapel prior to the services.
The family will be at the home, 231 Poplar St., Pacolet.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020