Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Ted Greene Obituary
ENOREE- Theodore "Ted" Greene, 78, of 855 Two Mile Creek Road died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Harvey Lee Green Sr. and Annie Elizabeth Ward Green. He was attended New Hope Baptist Church and Antioch Baptist Church. He was a former employee with Cryovac and was a construction worker. He loved hunting, fishing, dogs, chickens and western movies.
Surviving are his wife; Mary Leatherwood Green; two daughters, Donna Redner of Powder Springs, Georgia and Madelyn Denise Green of Woodruff; one son, David Green of Woodruff; two sisters, Mary Ann Wood of Enoree and Barbara Seay of Woodruff; three brothers, Alvin Ray Greene of Woodruff, William "Bill" Greene of Enoree and Jerry Greene of Woodruff; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Danny Monroe and Rev. Phil Cook.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
The family is at the home Ray Greene, 640 Edwards Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
