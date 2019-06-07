|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ted Nelson Tipton, 70, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 30, 1948, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Raymond Loyd Tipton and Mary Mitchell Tipton.
Mr. Tipton was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, later serving Stateside in the Military Police and achieving the rank of SP5. He was proud to be a former policeman, retired plumber, a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, and American Legion Post 200 in Boiling Springs.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Frieda Harris Tipton; children, Scott N. Tipton of Boiling Springs, SC and Tina T. Walker (Carroll) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Claire Walker, along with Nate Tipton, Easton Tipton, Brynn Tipton and their mother, Dana Tipton; brother, Terry O. Tipton of Spartanburg, SC; and sister, Sandy T. Watt of Duncan, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Linda Melton of Inman, SC and Rhonda McKinney of Chesnee, SC; and brother, Michael Tipton of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:30 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dusty Martin and The Rev. Ronnie Norris. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Welcome Center Fund, c/o Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Frieda Tipton.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019