CHESNEE- Teresa Ann Blackwell, 63, of Chesnee left this world on 09/06/2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years John Wayne Blackwell. She was predeceased by her father and mother Asa and Myrtle Pierce Hill. And Son David Blackwell
She is also survived by one son Jonathon Blackwell (Rachel), step-daughter Paula Grant all of Chesnee Four grandchildren Jonathan, Brooklyn, Adalee ,and Peyton. A special Sister in law Janice Amos of Mayo, SC. She is also survived a brother Asa Hill Jr. Along with a host of Family and Friends whom she loved so much.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Monday September 9th, 2019 at 6:00-8:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Chapel Chesnee. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr. Spartanburg SC 29303 OR , 950 West Farris Rd. Greenville SC 29605
Family will be at 615 Mahaffey Cooley Rd. Spartanburg SC 29232
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019