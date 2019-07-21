|
COWPENS, SC- Teresa Ann Johnson, 52, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Johnson was the wife of Duston Johnson and the daughter of the late Bobby and Helen Beheler Scruggs.
Mrs. Johnson loved her grandchildren and loved fishing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Robert Spencer III and his wife Amanda; a daughter, Destiny Johnson; a brother, Bobby Scruggs of North Carolina; a sister, Lisa Henderson; three grandchildren, Trey Brewington, Jacob Spencer and Alyssa Spencer; and a great grandson, Josiah Johnson.
Services will be private.
