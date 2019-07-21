Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Ann Johnson


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Ann Johnson Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Teresa Ann Johnson, 52, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Johnson was the wife of Duston Johnson and the daughter of the late Bobby and Helen Beheler Scruggs.
Mrs. Johnson loved her grandchildren and loved fishing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Robert Spencer III and his wife Amanda; a daughter, Destiny Johnson; a brother, Bobby Scruggs of North Carolina; a sister, Lisa Henderson; three grandchildren, Trey Brewington, Jacob Spencer and Alyssa Spencer; and a great grandson, Josiah Johnson.
Services will be private.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now