SPARTANBURG, SC- Teresa Ann Phillips, 51, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020. Ms. Phillips was the daughter of Luther Coleman and the late Mattie Ruth Mars Woodruff (Parker Woodruff).

She was employed with R.R. Donnelley.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter, Jaila Phillips; four sisters, Dena Rogers (Russel Beatty), Carrie Mullins (Billy Mullins), Alana Grant (Jefferson Grant, Jr.), and Raisa Coleman; and her brother, Luther Coleman III; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and an endless list of friends.

A Celebration of the Life of Teresa Phillips will be held graveside on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 South Church Street Ext, Roebuck, SC.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 220 Silver Hawk Drive, Duncan, SC.

