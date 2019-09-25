Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Teresa Gail (Burke) Haulbrook

Teresa Gail (Burke) Haulbrook Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Teresa Gail Burke Haulbrook, 65, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, September 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Myra Gail Sisk Burke of Spartanburg, SC and the late Albert D. Burke.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her son, Tommy Haulbrook (Donna); grandson, Tyler Haulbrook; and sisters, Lisa Waddle (Ben) and Lori Sellers (Danny), all of Spartanburg, SC.
A memorial service honoring her life will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Kenneth Cash. Visitation will follow the service at the chapel.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
