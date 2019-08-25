Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, the Historic Church
1927 - 2019
Teresa Leslie Obituary
Spartanburg, SC: Teresa Conway Leslie, 91, passed away quietly Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born October 8, 1927 in Edinburgh, Scotland she was the wife of the late Andrew William Leslie and the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Conway.
Mrs. Leslie worked for Civil Service in Edinburgh, Scotland before moving to Canada where she worked for Bell Telephone for fifteen years. She later moved to Spartanburg, SC with her husband where they owned and operated a small textile mill, Danubia Mill.
Mrs. Leslie is survived by a sister Mary C. White of Edinburgh, Scotland; one nephew of Canada, five nephews and four nieces of Edinburgh, Scotland; and a dear close friend Jennifer Moore and husband Alan of Chesnee. She was preceded in death by a brother Eddie Conway.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, the Historic Church, Father David Whitman officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303 or to the Spartanburg County Public Library, 151 S Church St., Spartanburg, SC, 29306.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
