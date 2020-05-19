|
Graveside services for Teresa Ann Shippy, 66, of 811 Jerusalem Rd, Pacolet, SC will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3 pm at Montgomery Chapel Baptist Church, 835 Sunny Acres Rd, Pacolet, SC. She was the daughter of the late Marcallus Foster and Mamie Louise Shippy. She was a member of Montgomery Chapel Baptist Church, a former sales manager for Super 10, and a 1971 graduate of Pacolet High School. She is survived by one son, Wade Jermel Shippy; one daughter, Pamela Shippy-Gilliam; two grandchildren, Nicholas Shippy who was reared in the home and Mason Gilliam; eight brothers, Billy Wayne (Rosa) Shippy, Eric Shippy, Raymond Foster, Joe Foster, Stanley Foster, Angelo Foster, Tim Foster, and Bennie Foster; and five sisters, Gwendolyn Jefferson, Phyllis (Pete) Robinson, Carla (Reuben) Brannon, Rosalind Foster, and Donna (Robert) Harris. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Pamela Shippy - Gilliam, 110 Robinson Ln, Woodruff, SC.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2020