Mr. Terrence Jefferies, 46, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Gaffney, SC, he was the son of Fleetwood Jefferies, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Jefferies and he worked at Mack Molding Company.
Left cherish fond and loving memories are his father, Fleetwood Jefferies, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Darby Elliott of Anderson, SC; one son, Enoa Jefferies of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Shirley Manning of Gaffney, SC and Tammy Lyles of Spartanburg, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home, 520 Peronneau St., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019