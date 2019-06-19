Home

Terri P. Poole


Terri P. Poole Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Terri P. Poole, 55, passed away peacefully June 15, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional following a short illness. Born October 27, 1963, she was the loving wife of Larry "Dude" Poole and the daughter of the late Charles Painter, Sr. and Merle Crowe Painter.
Terri is survived by a son Jerry Poole of Spartanburg; a daughter Kasey Palmer of Milton, Fl.; grandchildren Nathaniel, Shelby and Maddison Poole of Spartanburg, Seth and AlyssaTriplett, and Jeremy Palmer of Milton Fl.; grandchildren by choice Aiden Tiller, Tori Weathers and Jassmine Bowers; siblings Leatha Gurley, Charlene Painter, Pamela Killough and Charles Painter, Jr. all of Spartanburg, and Stacey Killough of Woodruff.
A Memorial service will be at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019
