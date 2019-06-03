Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Terry Alan Brown Obituary
GREER- Terry Alan Brown, 75, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 5, 1943 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, he was the son of the late James Garrett Brown and Janice Grace Trantham Brown and the husband of the late Linda Lou Brown. Mr. Brown served in the US Navy for 11 years during the Vietnam War and in later years enjoyed building and repairing homes for people.
Survivors include his son, Wade Alan Brown and wife Samantha of Woodruff; his daughter, DeAnn Ray Brown of Greer; a brother, Jerome Brown; a sister, Sherry Brown; and five grandchildren, Brian, Shyann, Kearstyn, Elijah and Summer. He also leaves behind 5 step daughters and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm Tuesday at Stribling Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1:00 pm in the chapel.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 3, 2019
