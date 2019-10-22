|
|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Dr. Terry E Pleasant, 60, of Campobello, South Carolina, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Greenvillle Memorial Hospital. Terry was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 24, 1959, a son of the late Gene Ralph Pleasant and Kathy McKee Pleasant Johnson. He was the husband of Sonya Dee Humphries Pleasant.
Dr. Pleasant was a retired minister, serving churches in South and North Carolina for over forty two years. He was the second Vice President of the SCBC, chaplain for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office from 1995 until 2014, a trustee for the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, moderator for the North Spartanburg Baptist Association, the author of a book, a substitute teacher in Cherokee and Spartanburg county schools, and a member of First Baptist Church North Spartanburg.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by a daughter, Anaalicia Pleasant Lee and her husband, Robert, of Campobello, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Lorelai Lee and John Luc Lee; three brothers, Scott Pleasant, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Wally Johnson, of Chesnee, South Carolina; and Josh Johnson, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Terry is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Barry and Joyce Humphries of Campobello, South Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral services will be held at Seawright Funeral Chapel, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM, conducted by, Dr. Mike Hamlett, Rev. Mark Fowler and Rev. Kenneth Cash.
Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.
Memorials may be made to, First Baptist Church North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway Spartanburg, SC .
The family is at the home of the daughter and son-in-law.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2019