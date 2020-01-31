|
|
WOODRUFF- Terry Andrew "Rat" Fowler, 73, of 1677 Edwards Road went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pelham Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Talmadge and Virginia Murphy Fowler. He was a member of Enoree United Methodist Church, attended Greenville Technical College and Cecil's Business College. He was a retired salesman with DIECO Mfg.
Surviving are his wife, LuAnn Page Workman Fowler of the home; two sons, Michael (Missy) Workman of Woodruff and Matt (Jennifer) Workman of Woodruff; 5 grandchildren, Sara Workman, Seth Workman, Chloe Worley, Braden Workman and Landen Workman.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Enoree United Methodist Church by Rev. Kevin Bishop. A cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Enoree United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 236, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 31, 2020