Terry Hendrix Moore
1944 - 2020
ROEBUCK - Terry Hendrix Moore, 75, passed away on July 18, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Born and raised in Swainsboro, GA, Terry graduated from Swainsboro High School in 1962, attended Georgia Southern College and was a veteran of the US Air Force. Terry spent his entire professional career at ABCO/Eastman Chemical Company retiring after more than 30 years of service. A member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, Terry was active in the choir for many years and served as president of the United Methodist Men. An avid fisherman, Terry spent many weekends days catching largemouth bass.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Rupert Austin and Marie Hendrix Moore both of Swainsboro, and his brother Jerry Rupert Moore of Roebuck.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Flora Moore Nodine (Boyce Nodine) of Roebuck, his niece Dr. Cindy Moore Baker (Robert S. Baker III) of Columbus, OH, his nephew Stephen Christopher Moore (Katherine Gill) of Asheville, NC, great nephew Jerry Christopher Moore and great nieces Sydney Elizabeth Moore and Emma Moore Baker.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church; 1335 Walnut Grove Rd, Roebuck, SC 29376
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
July 21, 2020
I remember Terry as a kind, sweet, gentle friend. Love and prayers to his family now and in the days to come.
Connie Warren
Friend
July 21, 2020
Terry can be proud of the life he led both in his personal and professional life. Always considered a him a valuable friend.
Paul Fleischer
Friend
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
