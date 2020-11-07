Terry Lee Armfield, 88, of Boiling Springs, SC, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Woodruff, SC, Mr. Armfield was the husband of Mrs. Margaret Armfield and son of the late Frank and Minnie Armfield.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Patricia Kimbrough and Monee Armfield, both of Syracuse, NY; two sisters, Deborah Foster and Danette Armfield of Woodruff, SC; three brothers, Fred Armfield of Greenwood, SC, John Armfield of New Jersey and Carol Armfield of Woodruff, SC; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside Services for Mr. Armfield will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Cemetery by Bishop Whitehurst of Faith Tabernacle Church.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOMEWWW.CallahamHicks.com