Terry Lee Armfield
Terry Lee Armfield, 88, of Boiling Springs, SC, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Woodruff, SC, Mr. Armfield was the husband of Mrs. Margaret Armfield and son of the late Frank and Minnie Armfield.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Patricia Kimbrough and Monee Armfield, both of Syracuse, NY; two sisters, Deborah Foster and Danette Armfield of Woodruff, SC; three brothers, Fred Armfield of Greenwood, SC, John Armfield of New Jersey and Carol Armfield of Woodruff, SC; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside Services for Mr. Armfield will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Cemetery by Bishop Whitehurst of Faith Tabernacle Church.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Good Shepherd Memorial Cemetery
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
November 6, 2020
Condolences to the Armfield family.
Geraldine Simmons
Friend
