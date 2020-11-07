Terry Lee Armfield, 88, of Boiling Springs, SC, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.A native of Woodruff, SC, Mr. Armfield was the husband of Mrs. Margaret Armfield and son of the late Frank and Minnie Armfield.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Patricia Kimbrough and Monee Armfield, both of Syracuse, NY; two sisters, Deborah Foster and Danette Armfield of Woodruff, SC; three brothers, Fred Armfield of Greenwood, SC, John Armfield of New Jersey and Carol Armfield of Woodruff, SC; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.Graveside Services for Mr. Armfield will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Cemetery by Bishop Whitehurst of Faith Tabernacle Church.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME