Terry Lee Brannon
1962 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Terry Lee Brannon, 57, loving father, papa, brother, and friend to all, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence. Terry was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on December 13, 1962, a son of the late Boyce Lee Brannon and Nadean Henson Brannon. He was an employee of LKQ Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina.
Terry is survived by two daughters, Terra Bell and her husband, Brandon, of Cowpens, South Carolina; Ashley Brannon, of Clemson, South Carolina; and one granddaughter, Ophelia Bell, who lovingly called him Papa and one grandchild who will be born this year. He is also survived by a sister, Tammy Rudasill, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a brother, Rickie Brannon and his wife, Donna, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his first wife and mother of his children, Wanda Brannon; special friends, Ronnie and Sue Maxwell, Dennis Suddeth, Chad Dunning and his fur friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brannon was predeceased by a son, Tyler Brannon. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Monday, July 13th at Hub City Church, 350 North Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29301. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Jonathan Everette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society 150 Dexter Rd. Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Hub City Church
JUL
13
Service
12:00 PM
Hub City Church
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
Prayers for my old lake buddy and friend. Will never forget those carefree days in the boat. I will miss you.
Tammy Robinson
Friend
July 9, 2020
Lifetime of Friendship.See you on the otherside Brother.Until we meet again.Rest in Peace.
Roger Morris
Friend
July 7, 2020
Dear loving family, May God be with each of you during this time of loss and celebration of Terry's life. Remembering Terry's smile love of family. Kathy
Kathy Inman
Friend
July 6, 2020
Terry greeted me everyday with a smile and a kind word. I will not forget his generosity and caring nature. Prayers to your family as you grieve the loss of this bright soul.
Alethea Cooper
Coworker
July 6, 2020
My condolences to the Brannon family. May God walk with You all during this time. Terry was a teammate, a classmate and a dear and loyal friend.
Field Culbreth
Friend
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the Brannon family and my lifelong friend Rick Brannon. I hope God brings you, Tammy, and the rest of the family comfort in these difficult days.
Ricky Dixon
Family Friend
July 5, 2020
We graduated high school together. Lifting your family up in prayer.
Susan Bush Parris
Classmate
July 5, 2020
Oh Wanda....... I am so very sorry . Lots of hugs to you and Terra and Ashley and Ophelia and family. My heart hurts for y'all. Please call me. I love y'all
Tina Melton
Friend
July 4, 2020
You was a real friend and i thought the world of you i worked with you at LKQ and 2e were very close you will be missed so much my friend love you man
Larry Nipper
Friend
July 4, 2020
Terry I will miss you my friend. Everytime I seen you you always made me smile.R.I.P you will be so missed..
Tinna Fowler Abernathy
Friend
July 3, 2020
You're kindness will never be forgotten, you were one of the few that really made me feel at ease during my time at LKQ. Thanks and may God bless youre entire family.
Rickey Skipper
Coworker
July 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I knew Terry in high school and from Inman, he will be truly missed!! God Bless y'all!!
Don Hazlett
Friend
July 3, 2020
Condolences to Terry's family. May you have comfort in your many precious memories.
NANCY DALTON
Friend
July 3, 2020
My heart is broken for you all .sending you love and prayers
Kim Setzer
July 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Rance Henry
Classmate
July 3, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for comfort & peace.
Lynne Wilkerson (Teague)
Classmate
July 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Betty Skinner
Friend
July 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Knew him as little guy growing up. God be with you all. Went to church with his Mom an Dad when he was growing up,
Annette Atkins
Friend
July 3, 2020
Dear Brannon family please know how sorry I am for your loss. You all hold a very special place in my heart. May the Lord be with you during this time of loss. You are in my prayers. Love, Joy Howell Cannon
Joy Cannon
Family Friend
July 4, 2020
Frances Wilkins - Family Friend,
Boiling Springs, SC, July 4, 2020
Frances Wilkins
Friend
July 4, 2020
To the Brannon FAMILY OUR CONDOLENCE TERRY EAS A GREAT FRIEND TO OUR FAMILY RIP OUR FRIEND MAY God Bless you
Kenneth (Catfish) Crawley and Brenda
Family Friend
July 4, 2020
Donna Brock
Teacher
