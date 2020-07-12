INMAN, SC- Terry Lee Brannon, 57, loving father, papa, brother, and friend to all, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence. Terry was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on December 13, 1962, a son of the late Boyce Lee Brannon and Nadean Henson Brannon. He was an employee of LKQ Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina.Terry is survived by two daughters, Terra Bell and her husband, Brandon, of Cowpens, South Carolina; Ashley Brannon, of Clemson, South Carolina; and one granddaughter, Ophelia Bell, who lovingly called him Papa and one grandchild who will be born this year. He is also survived by a sister, Tammy Rudasill, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a brother, Rickie Brannon and his wife, Donna, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his first wife and mother of his children, Wanda Brannon; special friends, Ronnie and Sue Maxwell, Dennis Suddeth, Chad Dunning and his fur friends.In addition to his parents, Mr. Brannon was predeceased by a son, Tyler Brannon. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Monday, July 13th at Hub City Church, 350 North Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29301. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Jonathan Everette.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society 150 Dexter Rd. Spartanburg, SC 29303.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory