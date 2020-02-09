Home

Terry Lee Ramsey Obituary
LANDRUM- Terry Lee Ramsey, 63, of 112 Heritage Estates, Landrum, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence.
Terry was born in Tryon, NC on September 30, 1956, a son of the late Beulah Bush Workman and Millard Eugene Ramsey. He was an employee of Country Fresh Food and Confections.
He is survived by three sisters; Melissa Mills of Landrum, Donna Semmell and her husband Gary of Rutherfordton, Lorie Hamrick and her husband Mickey of Lyman, three nieces, one nephew and one great nephew on the way. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother; Roger "Gene" Ramsey , and his beloved dog, Zoro.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local animal rescue group in Terry's memory.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
