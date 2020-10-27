1/1
Terry M. Suttles
INMAN, SC- Terry Michael Suttles, 71, of Inman, SC, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was the widower of Joan Lindsey Suttles, who died in 1999.
Mr. Suttles was a native of Spartanburg and a son of the late Roy Lee and Mollie Parris Suttles Cash.
He was a retired foreman with Roebuck Builders and a member of Green Point Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, wrestling and his family.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Lorisa and Opie Quinn of Inman; a brother: Ray Suttles of Chesnee; sisters: Edna Black and Frankie Solesbee of Chesnee and Elizabeth Cash of Spartanburg; grandchildren: Cori Doughty (Barron) and Katie Quinn (Yorgos); one great grandchild: Hadley Mavromatis. He is also survived by a special nephew: Donnie Suttles and his special friend: Diane Pace. He was also Papa Terry to: Haley, Nate, Isaiah, Jaylynn, Ari, Maleigh, Eli, CJ, and Madelynn. He was predeceased by a brother: Roy Suttles.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Services will follow at 8:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Dr. David Lancaster. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
