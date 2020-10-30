GREER, SC- Terry Randall McCallister, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late William and Florence Ray McCallister. He was a veteran of the US Army and was retired from Glen Babb Paint.
Survivors include a daughter, Dina McDowell and husband, Tory; a son, Sean McCallister and wife, Tonya; and four grandchildren, Brittiany MCallister Rape, Cameron McCallister, Isiah Miller and Keely Miller. He was predeceased by seven siblings, Thad McCallister, William "Runt" McCallister, Tim McCallister, Russell McCallister, Anita Rogers, Sharon Kemp and Patricia Alexander.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phillip Reep officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
