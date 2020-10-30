1/1
Terry McCallister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREER, SC- Terry Randall McCallister, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late William and Florence Ray McCallister. He was a veteran of the US Army and was retired from Glen Babb Paint.
Survivors include a daughter, Dina McDowell and husband, Tory; a son, Sean McCallister and wife, Tonya; and four grandchildren, Brittiany MCallister Rape, Cameron McCallister, Isiah Miller and Keely Miller. He was predeceased by seven siblings, Thad McCallister, William "Runt" McCallister, Tim McCallister, Russell McCallister, Anita Rogers, Sharon Kemp and Patricia Alexander.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phillip Reep officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved