More Obituaries for Terry Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry "TV" Vinson

Terry "TV" Vinson Obituary
Mr. Vinson passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 1972 graduate of Dorman High School and a native of Spartanburg, SC.
A musician/drummer, he played for Trotten Sally, The Shades, Lindy and The Nighthowlers, etc.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Williams Vinson.
He is survived by his sons, Cole (Hannah) and Jacob (Yaneth) Vinson; the mother of his children, Tammy Billings Vinson; grandchildren, Austin Snow, Nate Fulbright and Ashlynn Condon; great-granddaughter, Rylynn Jace Snow; and daughter-in-law, Amanda Fulbright.
At the request of Mr. Vinson, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
