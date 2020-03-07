|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thelma Coker McElrath, 94, was reunited with her late husband, John D. McElrath, who died July 18, 2019, and her other family members in Heaven on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a resident of Valley Falls Terrace for the past several months.
Born September 6, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Elsie Coker. Mrs. McElrath was a longtime employee of the Hong Kong Restaurant on Fernwood Glendale Road and was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Millwood and Virginia Ethier (Don), both of Spartanburg, SC; a son, John McElrath (Marcia) of Inman, SC; seven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren, with a ninth due this June; two sisters, Emily Gowan (Jerry) and Cheryl Chumley; and a brother, Theron Coker.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. McElrath was predeceased by a son in-law, Larry Wayne Millwood; two sisters, Martha C. Gibson and Doris C. Beyda; and three brothers, Dewey, Lonell, and Fred Coker.
Grandma T was a special lady. She was the most gentle, tender hearted woman who loved her family. She had a way of making her children and grandchildren feel special and loved. Grandma T was the cornerstone of her family and she taught us all how to love and care for each other. She will be missed, but her love will always be felt. Rest in peace Grandma T. Your job is done here on Earth, Heaven waits.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 9th, 2-3PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in the Chapel, officiated by Reverend Sean Rogers.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be at the home of Don and Ginny Ethier.
The family wishes to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Valley Falls Terrace for their excellent and compassionate care of our loved one.
In remembrance of Mrs. McElrath, memorials may be made to First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Hwy, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020