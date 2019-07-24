Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Thelma (Quinn) Calvert Obituary
INMAN- Thelma Quinn Calvert, 92, went to be with her lord and savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the wife of late Rev. Fate Andrew Calvert and the daughter of Carl Quinn, Sr. and Pearl Thompson Quinn. Ms. Calvert was a homemaker and a pastor's wife.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Bentley and husband Alton of Inman, Beverly O'Sullivan and husband Warren of Campobello and Patty Pate and husband Roger of Lyman; seven grandchildren, Lisa Burnett, Stephanie Sistaire, Justin O'Sullivan (Brittney), Michael Pate (Kayla), Taylor Pate (Jewel), Michelle Lewis and Shane Johnson; eleven great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; two fur babies, LuLu and Lucky. She was predeceased by a son, Ray Carrol Calvert, a granddaughter, Tammy Peeler and a brother, Carl Quinn, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church with Revs. Matthew Bishop, Garry Hensley and Brian McCall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at church cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Drake Rayden Foundation, 2607 Woodruff Road Suite E, PMB352 Simpsonville 29681.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019
