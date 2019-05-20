|
|
INMAN, SC- Thelma Elizabeth (Alverson) Burrell, 80, of 828 Redstone Drive passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, SC.
Thelma was born in Spartanburg, SC on December 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Dewey and Viola (Davis) Alverson and was the wife of the late Guy Junior Burrell.
She was a member of Inman First Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy M. Douglas and her husband Todd of Inman, SC; a son, Ray D. Burrell and his wife Jill of Inman, SC; two sister-in-laws, Rosa Lee Ford of Inman, SC and Jo Ann Burrell of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Justin, Kristin, Amy and Anna; four great grandchildren, Braden, Elaina, Harper Grace and Easton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by a brother, Albert Alverson.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC with Rev. Sean Fortner officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home, 828 Redstone Drive, Inman, SC 29349 following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Inman First Free Will Baptist Church, 90 Blackstock Rd. Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2019