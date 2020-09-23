Thelma J. McCracken
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Thelma Elizabeth Jolley McCracken, 86, of Boiling Springs went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the home of her sister. She was the widow of Robert Lee McCracken.
Mrs. McCracken was a native of Valley Falls and a daughter of the late Benny Hill and Ida Mae Mitchem Jolley. She was a retired textile employee and a charter member of Northbrook Baptist Church. She was a beautiful lady, loving mother, precious sister and faithful friend.
She is survived by sons: Roy Dale Jolley, Perry Eugene McCracken and James Ray McCracken; a brother: Albert Jolley; a sister: Linda Johnson; special sister-in-law: Lois Jolley; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four brothers and a son, Robert Wayne McCracken.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Benny Green, Rev. Ralph Brown, Chaplain Mike Linkins and
Rev. Bill Adams. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Northbrook Baptist Church, 1881 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or to Patriot Hospice, 101 Grace Drive, Easley, SC 29640.
The family will be at 6 Orchard Lane, Inman, SC 29349.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
