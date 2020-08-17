1/
Thelma (Brown) McClain
1929 - 2020
GREER- Thelma Brown McClain, 91, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born on March 22, 1929 in Landrum, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence L. and Myrtle Ravan Brown and the wife of the late James E. McClain. She attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God and a homemaker.
Survivors include two sons, James L. McClain and wife Glennis of Greer, and Timothy McClain and wife Charlotte of Wagoner; a daughter, Theresa Wilson and husband Stanley of Greer; Thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Alvin McClain.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
