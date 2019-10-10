Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 West Mcintosh Road
Griffin, GA 30223
(770) 227-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 West Mcintosh Road
Griffin, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 West Mcintosh Road
Griffin, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Thelma (Motts) Padgett


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Thelma (Motts) Padgett Obituary
May 16, 1936 – October 6, 2019
Mrs. Thelma Motts Padgett, age 83 of Jackson passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Padgett was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 16, 1936. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reggie Motts and Myrtle Weathers Motts; several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Padgett was retired from JC Penney as an Accuracy Controller. She survived 9 siblings of 11 children. Mrs. Padgett graduated from Pacolet High School in Pacolet, South Carolina, and graduated from Cecil's Business College with an Associates degree.
Survivors include her children, Debra Padgett Borgerding, Tommy Padgett, and Ann Padgett Toney and husband Edward; grandchildren, Sonya Toney, Matthew Toney, Parker Padgett, Cara Anne Padgett, Brianna Goff; great grandchildren, Reed Thomas Padgett and five others; sister, Carolyn Manis; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be in the Chapel.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin will be in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Thelma Motts Padgett by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now