May 16, 1936 – October 6, 2019
Mrs. Thelma Motts Padgett, age 83 of Jackson passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Padgett was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 16, 1936. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reggie Motts and Myrtle Weathers Motts; several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Padgett was retired from JC Penney as an Accuracy Controller. She survived 9 siblings of 11 children. Mrs. Padgett graduated from Pacolet High School in Pacolet, South Carolina, and graduated from Cecil's Business College with an Associates degree.
Survivors include her children, Debra Padgett Borgerding, Tommy Padgett, and Ann Padgett Toney and husband Edward; grandchildren, Sonya Toney, Matthew Toney, Parker Padgett, Cara Anne Padgett, Brianna Goff; great grandchildren, Reed Thomas Padgett and five others; sister, Carolyn Manis; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be in the Chapel.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019