SPARTANBURG, SC- Thelma Gosnell Reece, 88, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born June 29, 1932 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the wife of the late Boyce Wilburn Reece, and the daughter of the late Alfred and Susie Gosnell.
Mrs. Reece was a faithful member of Pacolet Mills Church of God, an avid reader, loved to crochet and loved to visit with family.
Mrs. Reece is survived by four sons, Gene Reece and wife Patsy of Woodruff, David Reece of Spartanburg, Jerry Reece of Spartanburg, and Robert Reece and wife Lisa of Cowpens; two daughters, Sybil Brown and Beverly Owens of Spartanburg; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by five brothers Walter Gosnell, Starling Gosnell, George Gosnell, Dillard Gosnell and Woodard Gosnell; and six sisters Ollie Gosnell, Jane Jones, Nita Lawter, Naomi Strange, Rowena Gosnell, and Dora Gosnell.
The family will receive friends 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Michael Hutchins. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial gardens.
Memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Church of God, P.O. Box 78, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.
