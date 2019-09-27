|
LANDRUM, SC- Thelma Louise Smith Lawter, 95 of Landrum, SC passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Pinkney and Alice Belcher Smith and wife of the late Garlon D. Lawter.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Landrum and worked in retail sales.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel R. Lawter (Kim), Thomas D. Lawter (Carolyn); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Wayne Lawter; a daughter, Mary Mann; six brothers and five sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00am Monday, September 30, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Landrum Building Fund, 300 E Rutherford St., Landrum, SC 29356.
The family would like to thank the staff at White Oak Manor in Tryon for their loving care.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019