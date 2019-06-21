Home

Thelma T. Brady Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thelma Thompson Brady, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 15, 1924, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Sallie Townsend Thompson and widow of Nathan Hale Brady, Jr.
A member of Arcadia Baptist Church, Mrs. Brady was a longtime employee of Mary Black Memorial Hospital and previously with Southern Bell.
Survivors include her son, Wayne Brady (Joyce) of Inman, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Judy Brady Lane; grandson, Matthew Mosley; and siblings, Broadus Thompson, Clarence Thompson, Jr., Lucille Moss, Larue Brady, and Deveiux Thompson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Reggie Parker. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019
