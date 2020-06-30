LEXINGTON, SC- Mr. Theodore Douglas Clyburn, age 77, husband of Sylvia Johnston Clyburn of Lexington, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center.Mr. Clyburn was born in Union, September 4, 1942, a son of the late Stewart Douglas Clyburn and Dolly Maddux Clyburn. He was a graduate of Union High School and the University of South Carolina where he had earned a Masters Degree and his EDS Degree. Mr. Clyburn retired from Spartanburg School District 2 having been Assistant Principal at Boiling Springs High School. He was a life-long Episcopalian having been a member of the St. Mary Episcopal Church in Irmo and while in the Spartanburg area, active with the Episcopal Church of the Advent. Mr. Clyburn was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a Carolina Gamecock fan.Surviving in addition to his wife of 40 years, Sylvia, are a daughter, Jennifer Clyburn McMaster and husband Donnie of Rock Hill; four sons, Michael Douglas Clyburn and wife Diane, Robert Douglas Clyburn and wife Jessie all of Columbia, Brian David Clyburn and wife Stephanie of Charleston and William Porter Tiller and wife Lisa of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren: Maddox Clyburn, Douglas McMaster, Victoria McMaster, Adalyn McMaster, Mack Tiller and Josie Tiller. Mr. Clyburn is also survived by two sisters, Mary Stewart Sparks and Dolly Clyburn Gault both of Mt. Pleasant. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Michelle Clyburn.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at The Episcopal Church ofActive pallbearers will be Michael Clyburn, Robert Clyburn, Brian Clyburn, Potter Tiller, Donnie McMaster and Jimmy Streetman.The following are asked to serve as the honorary escort, Jerry Gwinn, Mike Jenkins, Jim Sloan, Tom Sherbert, Gary Lindner, Allen Owens, William Galloway, Mike Cassels and John Gault.Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, P.O. Box 456, Union, SC 29379.The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.