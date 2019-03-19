|
Mrs. Theopia Ray, 93, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. Mrs. Ray was the daughter of the late Martin and Ethel Holcombe Maxwell.
Mrs. Ray spent many of her working years doing what she loved, which was cooking. She retired from the First Presbyterian Church after over 30 years as the church cook and custodian. Mrs. Ray was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Ray; son, Johnny Maxwell; sisters, Ruth Smith and Ada Mae Wright; brothers, Martin, William and Thomas Maxwell.
Mrs. Ray is survived by her daughters, Ethel Stinson of Chicago, IL and Loretta Smith (Johnny) of Detroit, MI; grandchildren, Delane Maxwell (Jean) of North Augusta, SC, Cynthia Stinson and Boysie Stinson (Tonya) of Chicago, IL, Johnny Owens of Spartanburg, SC and Jonathan Smith of Detroit, MI.
The Ray Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC.
A Celebration of the Life of Mrs. Theopia Ray will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC. The Reverend Dr. B.D. Snoddy will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306
The family will receive friends at 533 Farley Ave. Spartanburg, SC.
